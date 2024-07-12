Burglary suspect caught on camera in Morningside home

Atlanta police hope the public can help them identify a man accused of breaking into a home in the Morningside neighborhood.

Officials say the burglary happened at a home on Robin Lane NE on June 14.

Investigators say residents discovered that someone had broken into their home and taken computers, jewelry, and money.

The homeowners shared surveillance footage taken inside the home of a man walking around carrying multiple bags.

(Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators described the suspected burglar as a Black man with glasses and a low afro. He was wearing a black graphic T-shirt and gray pants.

Residents of the Morningside/Lenox Park neighborhood say that they've been dealing with a rash of burglaries in the area.

"We've had about 10 neighbors reach out to us just in the last 24 hours talking about similar M.O., similar time frames in the night, on holidays. Always on a Friday, Saturday, Sunday, between the hours of 2 and 4 a.m., always under six minutes. There's a lot of similarities," a Morningside homeowner and burglary victim told FOX 5 after a break-in over the Fourth of July weekend.

The two say the thief is even wearing the same clothes and backpack as seen in other neighbors’ surveillance video, leading them to believe it’s the same person behind most of them.

FOX 5 looked at data from APD and found that 14 home break-ins have been reported in the Morningside/Lenox-park neighborhood just since the start of 2024.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.