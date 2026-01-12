Burglars use U-Haul to smash into Decatur beauty supply store

The Brief Burglars used a U-Haul truck to ram the front of G&C Beauty and Beyond in Decatur early Monday.

Owner Peter Chi believes the suspects were after the store's ATM rather than retail inventory.

The store sustained heavy property damage, but the suspects fled empty-handed.

A beauty supply store owner is literally picking up the pieces after two burglars used a U-Haul truck as a battering ram to smash into his business early Monday morning.

What we know:

DeKalb County Police are searching for two men caught on camera breaking into G&C Beauty and Beyond in Decatur. Surveillance footage shows the suspects repeatedly backing the truck into the front door around 5 a.m. to force their way inside.

What they're saying:

"I was very upset and angry, but what can I do?" said owner Peter Chi. "They broke everything, but they couldn’t take anything."

While the store is packed with thousands of dollars worth of wigs and hair care products, Chi believes the thieves had a different target in mind.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ U-HAUL used to break into store in Decatur.

"They couldn't take anything," Chi said. "We have an ATM; I think that’s what they wanted."

The impact left the front of the store in ruins, with glass and debris scattered across the entrance. Despite the thousands of dollars in property damage, Chi offered a bit of advice for the men who caused the chaos.

"I hope they do a better way of making a living than what they did this morning," he said.

What's next:

Police are reviewing security footage in hopes of identifying the suspects and the U-Haul truck involved. Anyone with information about the break-in is encouraged to contact DeKalb County Police.