Burgers with Buck takes a bite at Westside's The Woodall

If you haven’t been to Atlanta’s Upper Westside, you don’t know what you’re missing. The area is located west of Interstate 75 and ITP, south of Vinings, and west of Buckhead. If you haven’t been to that area in years, it is nothing like you remember.

One of the really cool, new spots in Westside Village at Moore’s Mill is The Woodall, which opened in February, and has already developed quite a reputation for delicious food, great signature drinks, and a really fun atmosphere.

I know. I know. What about the burger, right? Well, of course, that is why we paid them a visit, and that is just one of the many reasons we recommend that you do the same.

The Woodall Burger is a classic example of the "less is more" concept. It is not piled high with multiple ingredients, but rather piled kind of low with some very high quality and carefully selected ones. It starts with two perfectly seared and stacked Wagyu Beef patties covered with American cheese and topped with dill pickles and served on a buttered, toasted, Brioche bun. That’s it! That’s the burger, and when we say it is well done, we’re not talking about the cooking temperature, we’re talking about the preparation and the ingredients.

For more information about The Woodall including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://thewoodallwestside.com . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.