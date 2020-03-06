Burgers with Buck: The Original Hot Dog Factory

Alright, stay with me here.

This week #BurgersWithBuck paid a visit to a downtown Atlanta restaurant named, The Original Hot Dog Factory. Yes, you read that right. So the good folks at TOHDF have decided to expand their brand by presenting and serving their classic and signature dogs, as burgers.

Case in point, the Detroit Coney Burger. Much like the Detroit Coney Dog, it is topped with factory chili, shredded cheese, and chopped onions. The difference is, instead of those ingredients being piled high on a 100% all beef hot dog, they are served on a half-pound Angus beef patty. The result, and BWB clean plate and another BWB thumbs up!

As a Georgia State University alum, I love that the downtown location is basically on the GSU campus. It’s a great option for lunch and a cool hang-out spot for students. In fact, it might be a great spot go go cheer on the Panthers during their next NCAA Basketball Tournament appearance.

For more information about The Original Hot Dog Factory, including locations, menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, https://www.theoriginalhotdogfactory.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.