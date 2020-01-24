Burgers with Buck: The Federal

Shaun Doty has been a part of the Atlanta restaurant scene for a long time, and if you haven’t checked out his place, The Federal in Midtown, you might want to put it on your to do list. The ½ pound, double stacked Fed Burger is a staple on the menu, but in honor of the 206th edition of #BurgersWithBuck, Doty decided to do something special.

Special For #BWB and available through the end of the month of January, Doty created a lamb burger, which I’m told will be named the Buck Burger.

First of all, thanks Shaun. That is a wonderful honor.

The Federal featured on Burgers with Buck

OK, so here’s the deal. Lamb is a delicious and healthy meat, and the Buck Burger begins with a lamb patty mixed with his house made Guajillo chile salsa to give it a little kick. You may detect a bit of a southwestern theme here as it is garnished with blue cheese, avocado, a hint of lime juice, and hatch chile salsa (to evoke a bit of a summertime feeling even on a cold day in January).

IMHO, the flavors blend together nicely, but if you want to try it, remember, The Buck Burger is a limited time special that will only be available through the end of January

Doty’s restaurant career has spanned the globe, but he has been in Atlanta for about the last 25 years where he has either owned or been involved with multiple well known restaurant concepts.

For more information about The Federal including location, menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, https://thefederalatl.com/ .