Burgers with Buck: The Beverly in Grant Park

The Beverly in Grant Park is a sports bar. All of the giant televisions tuned in to sporting events give it away. But if you looked at the menu and you didn’t know better, you might mistake it for an upscale restaurant and bar. Caribbean fusion cuisine and seafood offerings adorn the menu, but they also have a few of the sports bar staples, albeit with a twist.

That brings us to their burgers. Shocker, huh? #BurgersWithBuck was once again faced with a tough decision, as two delicious-looking burgers were placed on our table on their outdoor patio. On our left, “The Beast”. Full disclosure, love the name. On our right, “The Fat Daddy”. Hard to not love that name as well, although the goal is to try to avoid actually becoming one. See what I did there? (haha!)

Let’s start with “The Fat Daddy”. Two handmade all-beef (or turkey) patties, with sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, and avocado aioli, sounds pretty good, but here’s the kicker… the patties are topped with grilled pastrami.

Now to “The Beast”. Are you ready for this? The handmade patty is a blend of elk, wild boar, bison, and Wagyu. Yes, you read that right. Now before you say, I don’t like that, or it sounds too gamey, #BWB suggests you give it a try. It is not gamey, but rather quite unique in its flavor. It is served with lettuce and tomato, and topped with their house made pimento cheese to enhance its uniqueness even more.

(Spoiler Alert!!!) If you’ve watched the segment, you already know that we went for “The Beast”, and we feel really good about our choice, but the number one rule of show business (and apparently the restaurant business too) is always leave them wanting more. In other words, the next time we visit the Beverly, “The Fat Daddy” it is.

For the record, photographer Michelle go to enjoy it, and enjoy is the operative word. She’s got a pretty good gig, doesn’t she?

