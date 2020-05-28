Burgers with Buck: Tanya and Benny's quarantine sliders

While #BurgersWithBuck has been doing takeout or to go burgers from the #BWB mobile for the last several weeks, this week we are taking things even further ‘outside the bun’. As usual we are featuring a delicious, unique, and local burger, the only difference, this one is not made in a restaurant by a highly trained chef. This week’s burger(s) are made at home by the #BWB CEO Tanya Mendoza and her 11 year old son, Benny, and you can easily make them at your house as well.

First things first, lately we’ve all been spending a lot more time at home with our families thanks to this pandemic. A lot of us have been trying and learning new things, and Tanya and Benny are no exception. They have made many delicious dishes together, and one morning, young Benny decided that he wanted to make sliders (which warms my #BWB heart). While yours truly has made many a burger on the grill or the BGE, I have never made sliders (definitely eaten a few, though), so we decided to hit the road and head to their Cobb County home to check it out for ourselves.

For now we will call them Quarantine Sliders, but they will still be a great option when COVID-19 is a distant memory. The ingredients are pretty basic, although part of the fun is trying new things and making it your own. It starts with two pounds of ground beef (believe me, we are well aware of the price of beef these days), seasoned the way you like it (i.e. salt, pepper, garlic powder, etc.), diced onions (optional), six slices of cheddar cheese (or the cheese of your choice), 12 dinner rolls or Hawaiian rolls, and sesame seeds. That’s it.

The full recipe and instructions are linked at the bottom of this article, but the bottom line is this… they were delicious, easy to make, and a great family bonding activity.. #BWB calls that a win, win, win.

For more information and ideas, go to Tanya’s Instagram page, https://www.instagram.com/tvtanyamendoza/?igshid=1ryx392nr0238 , and for the recipe for the sliders featured on #BWB, go to https://tasty.co/recipe/cheeseburger-sliders . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.