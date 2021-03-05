Burgers with Buck: Swan Coach House

For more than 50 years, the Swan Coach House in Buckhead has been serving a unique Atlanta experience. The historical building houses an art gallery, a gift shop, a restaurant, and is the perfect setting for many types of special events including weddings, luncheons, afternoon teas, corporate functions, and as we learned this week... #BurgersWithBuck.

On the menu you'll find traditional offerings like chicken salad and pimento cheese grit fritters, but if you take a closer look, you'll also find the Swan Coach House Burger. Yes, you read that right.

It starts with a short rib patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and house-made pickles. If they stopped right there, it would be a really good burger, but fortunately for you (and us), they don't.

The key, the secret, the ingredient that puts this burger over the top is the homemade Vidalia onion bacon jam that is generously spread on it. It's a little savory and a little sweet and really brings it all together in a way that may make you rethink ordering tea and crumpets.

Bottom line, the Swan Coach House is and will always be a great place to celebrate life's milestones and memorable moments, but what we learned this week, it is also a great place to grab a burger.

Now you know!

For more information about Swan Coach House including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

