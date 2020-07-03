Burgers with Buck: Superica

Superica is known for delicious Tex-Mex offerings, inspired by owner Ford Fry’s experiences growing up in Texas, and that includes the burger, known as Hamburguesa. While, maybe not a classic Tex-Mex dish, it is classic comfort food that certainly boasts a Tex-Mex flair.

Chef Matt Needle describes Hamburguesa as a ‘pharmacy style’ burger. On the bun, some basic condiments including yellow mustard, onions, and pickles followed by two, 4-ounce patties topped with American cheese. The double-stacked burger is then topped with their house-made beef picadillo and chili gravy to really give that aforementioned, Tex-Mex flair. The final touches include iceberg lettuce and cilantro on top, and it is served with thick, steak cut fries tossed in their house blackening seasoning.

If you’re interested, Needle also pointed out that the Hamburguesa pairs nicely with a Mexican lager.

Superica now has seven locations, including four in metro Atlanta. Inspired by the return of Braves baseball, we chose The Battery location.

For more information about Superica at The Battery including the menu, hours of operation, and other locations, go to their website, http://www.superica.com/atlanta/ .