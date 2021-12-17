Midtown's South City Kitchen serves up burger with Southern flair

South City Kitchen on Crescent Avenue in Midtown is an Atlanta institution. For almost 30 years they have been serving up classic southern dishes like fried chicken or shrimp and grits, and have hosted more than their fair share of first dates, family get-togethers, and company events.

Full disclosure, I’ve been to South City Kitchen many times through the years, but believe it or not, had never tried their burger. In fact, I’m almost embarrassed to admit I wasn’t even aware that there was a burger on the menu. Shocking, right? Let’s just say I am now well aware of the Pimento Cheese Burger and you are about to be too, and we are both going to be better for it.

The Pimento Cheese Burger is really good. It is made with quality ingredients beginning with the substantial grass-fed ground beef patty. It is topped with their house-made pimento cheese, b&b pickles, and BBQ mayonnaise. In fact, the only two things not made in-house are the red onion and the delicious ciabatta bun which really creates a unique flavor and texture for this delicious and classically southern burger.

The good news for you, South City Kitchen has grown and expanded through the years, and they now have three additional locations including Buckhead, Vinings, and at The Avalon in Alpharetta.

Listen, you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu at SCK, but if you’re in the mood for a fantastic burger for lunch … Enjoy! I know I did.

For more information about South City Kitchen including their locations, menu, and hours of operation, go to https://www.southcitykitchen.com . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

