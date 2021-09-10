The Little Farmhouse Cafe is I-85's hidden restaurant gem

It is the very definition of a hidden gem. If you’ve driven on Interstate 85, just north of the city of Atlanta, you’ve cruised right past it, and there’s a good chance you had no idea what you were missing.

Located along the access road (Presidential Parkway) just south of the Moreland Interchange, more commonly referred to as Spaghetti Junction, is The Little Farmhouse Café. It’s a popular spot for breakfast and lunch for those in the know, which now includes you.

Among the delicious breakfast dishes, the classic and gourmet sandwiches, and the Farmhouse Lunch plates, there is a burger with a unique name that you will never forget … The Goodnight John-Boy Burger. Heads up, you will also likely have a hard time getting the theme song from the Waltons out of your head after reading this.

Chef and owner Chris Morrison describes it as meat on meat, and here’s why. It starts with an all-Angus beef patty, topped with a heaping helping of their red wine, smoked Black-Angus brisket, sitting on a bed of Bibb lettuce, and served on a local gourmet bun. That’s the classic Goodnight John-Boy, but sometimes they like to mix things up a bit. For #BurgersWithBuck they added a sautéed Asian slaw on top, and it was served with a side of their chili-lime sweet potatoes.

It’s big and it’s bold and just like the name implies, after taking down a Goodnight John-Boy, you will likely be ready for a nap yourself.

One more thing…if you’re not in the mood for a burger, or if you’re really hungry, or maybe sharing with someone… order a pancake too. You can thank me for that bonus tip later (wink emoji).

For more information about The Little Farmhouse Cafe including its location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://littlefarmhousecafe.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

