Burgers with Buck: La Belle Vie

Happy Explore Gwinnett, Burgers & Brews Week!

13 restaurants in Gwinnett County offering a specially designed and lovingly prepared burger for only $7.00, and for only seven days. If you are within the sound of this web script, you really should take advantage. Each featured burger is paired with a beer, hence the name Burgers & Brews. Note… the $7 burger is a la carte, the (optional) beer, sides, tax, and gratuity are not included. By the way, it’s also a contest where you, the burger lover, get to help crown the 2020 B & B Champion.

Last year, La Belle Vie finished third in the voting, and this the French restaurant in Suwanee is aiming for the top spot.

Executive Chef Charlie Sunyapong and the staff have created a burger they appropriately named, “The Frenchie”. It is a combination of two of their signature dishes their tender, braised short rib and their French onion soup.

How does this sound? The short rib is smoked for 10 hours before being braised in red win for four more. It is topped with caramelized onions, gruyere cheese, fried onion rings, and red wine BBQ sauce, and all served on a Holeman and Finch ciabatta bun.

How does that sound? Trust me, it’s really good, and for only $7.00, it’s almost like stealing.

La Belle Vie is one of only 13 restaurants participating in this year’s event, which makes for a dream week for my fellow burger lovers. You know who you are.

For a list of all the restaurants competing in Burgers & Brews 2020, and a picture and description of their signature burger, go to https://www.exploregwinnett.org/burgers-and-brews. There you will also find information about something that is new this year, the Burger Battle where you can sample several of this year’s competitive burgers in one place.

Once again… Happy Explore Gwinnett Burgers & Brews Week everybody. I hope to see you out there somewhere.

For more information about La Belle Vie, including location, menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, https://www.belleviesuwanee.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.