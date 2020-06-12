Burgers with Buck: Jai Ho Indian Kitchen and Bar

The menu at Jai Ho Indian Kitchen and Bar is full of the delicious creations of chef and owner Anish Nair. Combining his culinary school training with his background and experience has resulted in not only some popular traditional as well as Indian fusion dishes, but a cheeseburger that got the attention of the staff at #BurgersWithBuck. Yes, you heard that right, and we say… why not?

The Cheeseburger, Jai Ho Style starts with a big blended patty of ground chuck, brisket, and ribeye, which is ground in house with sea salt and black pepper. It is served on a soft brioche bun that is seasoned with ghee, which is a clarified butter that originated in South Asia, for flavor. Between the patty and the bun, lettuce and onions. In other words, it’s pretty simple, but done really, really well (as opposed to well done, haha).

Perhaps one of the underrated stars of the dish, the homemade ketchup. Whether you are a fan of ketchup or not (full disclosure, I’m not a big ketchup guy), you owe it to yourself to give it a try. It’s really good. More full disclosure, I suggested he sell it by the bottle.

The patio at the Dutch Valley location in Midtown (near Piedmont Park) is super nice and it is the perfect time of year to enjoy a meal with friends or family out there. They also have a location at Krog Street Market.

Tell Anish that #BWB sent you, and let us know what you think.

For more information about Jai Ho Indian Kitchen and Bar including the menu, hours of operation, and locations, go to their website, https://jaihoatlanta.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.