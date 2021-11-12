Graffiti Breakfast serves up plant-based burger even carnivores will love

It’s been said that nothing is impossible.

#BurgersWithBuck has found that not to be 100% accurate. The Norman Burger at Graffiti Breakfast inside Chattahoochee Food Works on Atlanta’s Upper Westside is made with an Impossible patty, but co-owner Marcus Waller thinks it will be virtually impossible for you to be able to tell.

You see, he named the burger after his father, who is a card-carrying carnivore and a foodie. Waller thought why not honor him by making a plant-based burger that tastes a lot like the real thing?

He adds fennel, Italian herbs, and smoked paprika to the patty, and then serves it on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and gouda cheese, and it's served with a heaping helping of sidewinder fries. This week, we decided to do something a little different. #BWB photographer Michelle, who is not a vegan, but also no stranger to plant-based options agreed to lend her expertise to the segment. I guess we’ll call it Burgers With Michelle? Anyway, click the link if you’d like to see if it earned the coveted thumbs up from her.

For more information about Graffiti Breakfast including its location, menu, and hours of operation, go to https://theworksatl.com/directory/graffiti-breakfast . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

