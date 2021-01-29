Burgers with Buck: Chiringa

It’s a long way from downtown Alpharetta to the Florida panhandle, but the atmosphere and vibe at Chiringa make it feel much closer.

The word Chiringa is defined as a small kite. The restaurant is inspired by Spanish Chiringuitos, which are small, open-air, beach-side bars and restaurants along the coast of Spain.

Their concept is what they describe as, ‘elevated beach food’. Of course, that includes beach classics such as lobster, shrimp, and fish, along with a whole lot of tropical drink options, but this is #BurgersWithBuck and we’re here to tell you that there is definitely something for the land lovers as well.

The Guac, Bacon, and Cheese Burger is part beach-inspired and part classic comfort food inspired. It starts with a patty that is a steak blend of chuck, brisket, and hanging tender, and it is served on a brioche bun, and there is a lot happening in between. As the name implies it is topped with a generous portion of the house-made guacamole, both pepper jack and cheddar cheeses, and Applewood smoked bacon. Now if they stopped right there, it would be delicious, but they don’t. there’s a lot more happening including fresh Roma tomatoes, arugula, onion, thick-cut dill pickle, and what they call their homemade awesome sauce.

We recommend the guac, bacon, and cheese burger, but if you opt for seafood or something else, of which there are many really nice options, we also recommend you pair it with a glass of their homemade lemonade. You won’t be disappointed.

For more information about Chiringa including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

