Burgers with Buck celebrates Gwinnett Burger Week at Firebirds

Happy Gwinnett Burger Week, or as they like to call it, March Meatness!

It’s that annual celebration where you can enjoy seven days of $7 burgers at the 12 participating Gwinnett County restaurants. And as usual, you are going to get a lot of bang for your seven bucks.

One of the toughest parts of this week for the #BurgersWithBuck staff, is trying to decide which burger to feature on Good Day Atlanta as we head into, what we consider, a holiday week. This year we decided to check out Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Peachtree Corners, and although you can’t go wrong at any of the locations, we are pretty pleased with our choice. Firebirds is located in the Town Center development which directly across Peachtree Parkway from The Forum.

For Gwinnett Burger Week, Firebirds created the appropriately named ‘Town Center Burger’, but you could also call it a bacon lovers burger. It begins with a hand pressed patty topped with an over easy egg. Now if you’re a fan of bacon, here we go… it’s also topped with Applewood smoked bacon and their house-madE bacon jam made with chipotle peppers, cinnamon, and maple syrup which gives it that all important blend of sweet, spicy and savory. Add lettuce and tomato and there you have it a delicious and piled high burger with both a quality and quantity of ingredients, that makes it far exceed its $7 price tag.

In years past, Gwinnett Burger Week has been a contest between the restaurants, but this year everyone is a winner as they have decided to make this week just a celebration of great burgers in Gwinnett County. In other words, we are the real winners. Your biggest issue this week, is where to start. So many burgers, so little time. There is a link at the bottom of this story with all the information you need in regards to participating restaurants and their GBW 2021 offering.

Enjoy! And Merry Gwinnett Burgers Week everybody!

For more information about Firebirds Wood Fired Grill including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://peachtree-corners.firebirdsrestaurants.com/ . For everything you need to know about Gwinnett Burger Week, go to https://www.exploregwinnett.org/gwinnett-burger-week . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.