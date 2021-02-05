Burgers with Buck celebrates 250 burgers at STK Atlanta

When #BurgersWithBuck was born in 2015, I don’t think any of us ever envisioned it lasting longer than a couple of months. It seemed like a fun, short-term, feature idea to highlight some of our area's best burgers and the restaurants and chefs that make them. None of us ever envisioned featuring 250 burgers, but here we are, and with no end in sight.

Thank you to the viewers for supporting the segment, and thank you to the restaurants, chefs, restaurant workers, PR folks, and everyone else who has been a part of it. Now you know we love all of our burgers, but #250 had to be special.

STK Atlanta is a high-end restaurant that is frequented by celebrities and Atlanta’s movers and shakers. When you think of this modern steakhouse and chic lounge, you probably envision a filet, or a NY Strip, or maybe a Cowgirl Ribeye perfectly cut and prepared, and you won’t be disappointed. The bar is set high, and they consistently deliver, but what kind of person would go to a well-known and quite fancy restaurant such as this and order a burger? Well, people like me … and perhaps you too after you see and read this.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

These days, it seems almost every restaurant has a burger on the menu, but when you have a reputation like STK, it comes with the added pressure of making sure that it is delicious, unique, and memorable. Mission accomplished Chef Andrea Montobbio!

Advertisement

They know good quality meat better than most, so the STK Wagyu Burger is the perfect choice for #BWB to celebrate this milestone. It starts with a 7-ounce Wagyu beef patty served on their house-made bread. it is topped with American cheese and includes cucumber, tomato, lettuce, and onion locally sourced. They add a generous portion of their "special sauce" which brings it all together into a large and mouth-watering creation for those of us skilled enough to actually be able to get our mouths around it. It is not overdone with ingredients, although you can add additional toppings such as grilled onions, avocado, an egg, or bacon. The key is the quality of the ingredients they use, and trust us, it does not disappoint.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

If you read down this far, we have a surprise for you. Not only is this burger delicious and memorable, but it is also one of the better burger deals in town. While it costs $15 for dine-in, which is certainly reasonable given the cost of a good burger these days, there’s a way to get it for even less. If you order the STK Wagyu Burger for takeout or delivery, it will only cost you … ready for this? $9.99, and that includes an order of their delicious fries. Outside of fast food, it’s hard to find a burger anywhere these days for less than $10, much less a really good one, made with high-quality ingredients from a really nice restaurant.

Thank you to STK for helping us celebrate #250, and as we like to say… and counting.

For more information about STK Atlanta including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.