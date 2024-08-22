Burger King debuts its new Sizzle design in Dunwoody

GPS Hospitality, the third-largest Burger King franchisee, has opened its latest location in Dunwoody, showcasing Burger King’s innovative "Sizzle" design.

This is the first of its kind in Georgia, featuring sleek digital ordering kiosks, double drive-thru lanes, and a modern, Whopper-themed dining room aimed at enhancing the customer experience.

The grand opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by top executives from GPS Hospitality and Burger King, as well as Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. Local resident Sophia Jackson won a drawing for free Whoppers for a year during the event.

The 3,084-square-foot restaurant seats up to 68 guests and offers a dedicated mobile pickup window for faster service. This opening is part of Burger King’s "Reclaim the Flame" campaign to revitalize the brand and boost customer satisfaction.

