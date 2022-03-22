Bundle of firecrackers cause several lawn fires in Union City neighborhood

Residents living in a Union City neighborhood had a close call when a bundle of firecrackers caused several fires in front of homes.

Anita Abril and her family were inside their home when they heard loud booms right outside.

Abril said she went outside and saw a chaotic sight. She saw children running in every direction and a lot of smoke.

"I saw this patch of grass on fire, that patch of grass on fire, and that patch of grass on fire. I was just in panic mode. I got my phone and called 911 immediately," Abril said.

A bundle of firecrackers caused several fires in front of homes in Union City. There was a close call with a gas tank that firefighters said could have turned deadly. (Provide)

She said her husband quickly got the hose in their front lawn and started putting out the fires,

While this was happening, she said her sister made an observation that could have saved their lives.

The bundle of firecrackers was sitting under the gas tank of her husband's car.

"The fireman, we showed him the M80 thing, and he was like, ‘Wow, this could have been really tragic. Thank God nobody got hurt.’ Because if the car would have exploded, he said anybody who was in the vicinity would have died," Abril said.

Abril said she was told by authorities a group of children lit the firecrackers, and they got kicked from one area to another, lighting the grass on fire in several different locations.

The fire got just a few feet away from Abril's neighbor's front door. That neighborhood told FOX 5 over the phone she wasn't home at the time of the fire and she's thankful her neighbors were able to step in and help.

She said she hopes the children realize just how dangerous this could have been for them and those who live in the area.

"They definitely need to know the dangers of playing with fireworks. Those were some big M80s and somebody definitely could have gotten hurt," she said.

FOX 5 reached out to Union City police about possible consequences the children may face, but we did not hear back.

