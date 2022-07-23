Bullet shot into patient's window at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, LaGrange police say

LaGrange police are investigating an incident where they say a bullet was shot into a patient's window at a medical center.

Officers say they were responding to a call of "a bullet entering the window of a patient’s room" on Friday night at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center.

At this time, no further information has been reported as this is an ongoing investigation initiated by the Criminal Investigations Section.

No injuries were reported, police say.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.