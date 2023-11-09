Buford man wanted for October murder on Allen Street

article

A 33-year-old Buford man is wanted for a murder on Allen Street in Buford on Oct. 16.

According to Gwinnet County Police Department, they responded to a home on Allen Street shortly before 3 a.m. in response to a "person shot" call.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The man was later identified as 35-year-old Quentin Cantrell of Buford.

Rodericus Jackson has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to Cantrell's death.

So far, GCPD has been unable to locate Jackson. They are asking anyone with knowledge of his location to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.