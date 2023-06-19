Gunman charged in shooting of man, dog in tent near Buford Highway, police say

article

DeKalb County police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a man and his dog found in a tent near Buford Highway over the weekend.

Officials with the Brookhaven Police Department say 33-year-old Ashley Olbrias is facing charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to animals, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators responded to the shooting in an area behind the 2900 Buford Highway on Sunday. It was there that they found a man who had been shot multiple times inside a tent. The man also had his dog with him, which had been shot.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries. The dog was taken by DeKalb County Animal Control for treatment. Its condition is unknown at this time.

After a short investigation, police identified Olbrias as a person of interest in the case. They are now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call the Brookhaven Police Department.