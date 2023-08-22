Gwinnett County firefighters put out house fire in Buford

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

As temperatures remained high Tuesday, Gwinnett County firefighters were called to put out a fire at a home in Buford.

The fire and emergency services team got to the scene around 2 p.m. to find the roof and top floor engulfed in flames.

Neighbors set up tents to help keep the team cool as they worked to put out the fire.

Firefighters discovered no one was home, so there were not reported injuries.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.