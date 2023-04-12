Buckhead's homeless encampment sparks safety concerns after fired, vandalism

Residents and business owners in Buckhead's Lindbergh area are expressing growing concern over a homeless encampment that they say has become increasingly dangerous. The encampment has reportedly seen an influx of new occupants, many of whom are living in makeshift tents at the rear of a local post office branch.

The tipping point for complaints about the encampment may have come with a recent series of fires set by individuals squatting there. One such fire was started in early April and was so large that it frightened local residents. According to a businessperson who spoke by phone, the fire came right up to windows in one apartment before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

In addition to the danger posed by the fires, employees at the post office branch have reportedly been victimized by the encampment's occupants. Several workers have had their car windows smashed in the postal parking lot, possibly by the same individuals who are living in the encampment.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Atlanta residents and business owners have been expressing a growing concern over the homeless camped out behind the Lindburgh post office in Buckhead. (FOX 5)

Howard Shook, the councilman for the neighborhood, has been aware of the tent site for some time and has been fielding complaints about it from residents for over a year. Shook has repeatedly requested that city hall managers take action to clean up the encampment and improve public safety in the area.

However, with the situation continuing to deteriorate, residents and business owners are calling on Shook to take more decisive action to address the problem. As of yet, it remains unclear what steps will be taken to address the growing concerns about the homeless encampment in Buckhead.