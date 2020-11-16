Buckhead woman forced to the ground during Buckhead carjacking

A Buckhead resident was ordered to the ground in her parking deck. Atlanta police say the woman was about to be carjacked.

The resident told investigators her attacker had a long gun -- "a rifle."

The incident happened overnight Saturday.

Police say the woman pulled into the secured garage and drove up to the fourth level.

It appears the carjacker, who was with two other men, was already inside the deck.

The woman told police a car pulled next to her, and the entire crime took place in just a few seconds.

The carjacker sped out of the deck in her white 2020 Mercedes.

That vehicle has tracking technology. The technology worked and the car was located in Brookhaven.

She got the vehicle back, but some personal items including a phone and cash were not inside.