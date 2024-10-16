WATCH: Surveillance shows thieves ram SUV into Buckhead luxury streetwear shop

The Brief The new business in Buckhead, owned by Sharif Deshazor, closed temporarily due to a burglary incident where the storefront was smashed with a getaway car. This marks the third burglary at PriceTag ATL in recent months, with significant losses reported including this instance where an SUV was reversed into the building. Owner Sharif Deshazor, who moved to Atlanta for better entrepreneurship opportunities, is facing repeated setbacks with his luxury consignment shop, leading to losses exceeding six figures. Despite a recent investment in a new security system, the shop has yet to deter criminal activities, prompting Deshazor to urge vigilance among other community business owners. The shop's reopening is uncertain, and the owners are contemplating an online store alternative; the Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident without confirming connections to other recent burglaries.



A new business in Buckhead was forced to close shop on Tuesday after burglars busted through its storefront using their getaway car. Now, Atlanta police are investigating the early morning incident.

PriceTag ATL owner Sharif Deshazor tells FOX 5 it’s the third time in recent months they’ve been targeted. Surveillance video captured it happening in real time.

"It’s hard to recover from taking these losses back-to-back," Deshazor said in an interview Wednesday.

Dreams of entrepreneurship brought Deshazor to Atlanta where he opened shop earlier this year.

"I moved from New York down here with the the goal of becoming an entrepreneur seeking the opportunity that Atlanta had to offer," Deshazor said.

He tells FOX 5 that in the few short months his luxury consignment shop has been in business, that dream feels more like a nightmare.

"Somebody drove a truck through the store basically just tried to vandalize and attempt to burglarize the store," he said. "This is not what we had in mind."

Surveillance video from early Tuesday morning captured the moment thieves put their SUV in reverse and rammed it into the building before speeding off.

"It’s just been very disheartening that we continue to deal with this in our community," he told FOX 5.

Deshazor says it’s not the first time the shop that sells high-end streetwear and sneakers has been hit.

This last burglary came just a week after they’d purchased a new security system.

"This happened two times in the last 30 days. The first time, it was like a huge, huge loss," he recalled.

Deshazor says between damage to the building and items stolen, it will be difficult to get the business back on track.

"It’s well over six-figure losses—easy," he explained.

His message to other business owners is to be on the lookout.

To those responsible, he says to think twice about taking from small Black businesses.

"I just hope we can use this as a tool to unify as small businesses and just as a community," he added.

As of right now, it’s unclear when the shop will re-open. Deshazor says they’re considering opening an online store in the meantime.

APD investigators have not said whether there’s any connection between this case and other similar burglary incidents reported in recent weeks.