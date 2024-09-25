Buckhead speakeasy gets a 'Wicked' Halloween makeover

The last time we spent a morning at Buckhead speakeasy The Blind Pig Parlour Bar, it was decorated with hearts and flowers for a Valentine’s Day-themed experience.

So, imagine our surprise when we returned this morning and found pumpkins, skulls, and flying bats in place of all the romantic decorations!

The Blind Pig Parlour Bar recently unveiled its latest temporary pop-up experience, just in time for the Halloween season: The Wicked Pig. Open Wednesday through Sunday nights through Nov. 4, The Wicked Pig is a delicious celebration of the spookiest time of the year, filling the speakeasy with creepy decor and serving from a menu that really puts the "treat" in trick-or-treat.

Cocktails include a Red Blood Moon Margarita (made using blood orange purée), the Rosemary’s Baby (with blackberry-rosemary syrup), and a S’mores Martini. And for visitors ready to sink their fangs into something savory, the menu includes Harvest Pumpkin Hummus and Spooky Deviled Eggs.

So, ready for a terrifyingly tasty experience? The Blind Pig is located at the black unmarked door behind Chido & Padre’s, at 128 East Andrews Drive Northeast in Buckhead. Hours of operation are 5 p.m. to midnight on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting, click here.