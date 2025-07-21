Buckhead Restaurant Week covers neighborhood cuisine from A to Z

The Brief Buckhead Restaurant Week 2025 launches today and runs through Saturday, July 26, featuring more than 50 of the area’s top eateries. The event invites diners to try out the participating restaurants while enjoying items from specially-curated, fixed-price lunch and/or dinner menus. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we visited three of the featured restaurants: Kyma, Mission + Market, and Gypsy Kitchen.



Buckhead is home to some of Atlanta’s best-loved (and best-reviewed) restaurants — and right now, the neighborhood’s culinary scene is in the spotlight thanks to the return of the popular Buckhead Restaurant Week.

Buckhead Restaurant Week 2025 launches Monday and runs through Saturday, July 26, featuring more than 50 of the area’s top eateries. The event — which returned last year after a nearly decade-long pause — is presented by nonprofit Livable Buckhead, and invites diners to try out the participating restaurants while enjoying items from specially-curated, fixed-price lunch and/or dinner menus.

"Our food scene has just gotten so cool that we needed to show everybody," said Livable Buckhead executive director Denise Starling during an interview with Good Day Atlanta last year. "We’ve got everything you could ever want to eat right here in Buckhead."

Featured restaurants span the alphabet from A (Alma Cocina) to Z (Zakia Modern Lebanese Restaurant). And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we visited three of them (Kyma, Mission + Market, and Gypsy Kitchen) — getting a "first taste" of what’s on the menu for this year’s Buckhead Restaurant Week. To check it out, click the video player in this article — and click here for a full list of participating restaurants!