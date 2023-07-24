Buckhead Old Navy thief pepper sprays employees

Atlanta police are on the lookout for a woman accused of shoplifting from an Old Navy store in Buckhead. They say before peeling off with the stolen merchandise, she came back to attack the employees who tried to stop her.

Workers say the woman entered the store located at 3334 Peachtree Road NE, grabbed some merchandise and left to put the items in a car parked outside.

They say she then re-entered the store with pepper spray and attacked the employees who approached her during the alleged shoplifting.

The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.

Officials say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.