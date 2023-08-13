Man dies in Buckhead apartment shooting

article

Atlanta homicide detectives are investigating at an apartment complex after discovering a man was killed during a shooting.

It happened Sunday afternoon at Willowest in Lindbergh located at 485 Lindbergh Place. Police arrived at the scene at around 1:25 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Part of the parking lot has been taped off to establish a crime scene.

FOX 5 spoke with a resident by the name of Jeremy who said he was shocked that something like this happened so close to home.

"I'm gonna have to start carrying my pistol," Jeremy said. "If we in the Wild Wild West somebody needs to let me know."

Other residents have started a rumor that the shooting was over an alleged dognapping, but police have not confirmed that detail.

"I'm concerned. I'm wondering if I picked the wrong location," Jeremy said, explaining that he recently moved to the area. "For this to have happened at noon is troubling."

