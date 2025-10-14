Multi-county high-speed chase ends with car flipping in Buckhead

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Police vehicles surround the scene of a multi-county chase that ended in a crash along Peachtree Street just north of Collier Road near Piedmont Hospital in Buckhead on Oct. 14, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A Henry County shooting suspect led deputies on a multi-county chase ending in a Buckhead crash and arrest. The suspect’s vehicle flipped near Piedmont Hospital after colliding with several cars along Peachtree Street. Authorities have not identified the suspect or said what led to the initial shooting in Henry County.



A police chase that began in Henry County after a reported shooting ended in a crash and arrest Tuesday night in the heart of Buckhead, according to law enforcement officials.

What we know:

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted a vehicle that matched an alert issued for units in Clayton County. The "be on the lookout" alert was issued earlier in the evening. When officers tried to stop the driver, the suspect refused to pull over, sparking a pursuit north along Interstate 75.

During the chase, the driver struck another vehicle before reaching Interstate 20, then continued into Atlanta, where they collided with three more cars on Peachtree Street.

The chase ended with the car flipping over north of Collier Drive near Piedmont Hospital.

All deputies involved were reported safe, and the suspect was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting in Henry County or identified the suspect taken into custody.

It’s also unclear how many people were hurt during the crashes that occurred along the chase route or whether any weapons were recovered from the scene.

Investigators have not released details on possible charges or the suspect’s condition after the vehicle overturned near Piedmont Hospital.