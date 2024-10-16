Buckhead fitness studio 'stretches' clients to better health

According to the Mayo Clinic, there’s a lengthy list of benefits associated with increased flexibility, including the ability to do daily activities. But how do you start your stretching journey, and how do you make sure you’re doing it safely and effectively?

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we turned to Atlanta’s own Dr. Tanya Stephenson (Doctorate of Chiropractic, Life University) for answers. Stephenson is the founder of boutique Pilates studio Stretch ATL, opened back on Metropolitan Parkway back in 2013 and recently expanded with a second location in Buckhead. Stretch ATL specializes in what Dr. Stephenson calls "stretch therapy" — in other words, using Pilates and stretching to increase the health and wellness of its clients.

Stephenson and her staff say beginners don’t need to be intimidated; Stretch ATL caters to a range of physical abilities, from those who don’t do much movement at all to professional athletes. They say the keys to success in stretching are technique, consistency, and having fun — all three of which they say are on full display in both of their studios.

We spent the morning at the new Buckhead location of Stretch ATL, at 2293 Peachtree Road (Floor 3) — but to check out the class schedule for both the Buckhead and Metropolitan Parkway locations, click here. And click the video player in this article to hear more from Dr. Tanya Stephenson on why she believes stretching is key to a healthy lifestyle.