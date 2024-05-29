City of Atlanta shuts off water to Buckhead's Elleven45 Lounge

Elleven45 Lounge, the scene of a deadly shooting on Mother's Day, has had its water cut off.

The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management told FOX 5 water services were discontinued on May 17 due to an outstanding bill of $78,364.47.

A spokesperson for the department did not clarify how long the bill had gone unpaid, but said the water could potentially be turned back on if the bill were paid in full with certified funds.

Elleven45 Lounge under investigation after deadly shooting

The City of Atlanta has filed motions to have Buckhead's Elleven45 Lounge shut down after a deadly Mother's Day shooting.

"The office of the city solicitor Raines Carter has opened an investigation into their licensing and into some of the incidents that have taken place since they’ve been in operation," said Atlanta City Councilman Michael Bond.

New documents filed by the Superior Court of Georgia showed the City was seeking a Temporary Restraining Order against Elleven45 Lounge, its manager and property owners.

Bond said a pending investigation could result in the establishment losing its licenses, and even some potential jail time, if the manager and owners are found to be negligent and criminally liable.

The spokesperson for the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the water being cut was unrelated to the ongoing investigation.

Volleyball player killed in Buckhead nightclub shooting

Six people were shot on May 12. Two of those six people died, including a 21-year-old Albany State volleyball player named Mari Creighton and 20-year-old Nykris Ridley.

Four other people between the ages of 20 and 30 were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police said a fight inside led to the gunfire.