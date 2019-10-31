Buck Lanford wins 2019 Good Day pumpkin challenge

The Good Day Atlanta team participated in the annual pumpkin challenge Thursday morning, and they really brought their A-game this year!

Contestants: Joanne Feldman, Buck Lanford, Ron Gant, Sharon Lawson, Katie Beasley, and Alyse Eady.

This year's pumpkins included Katie's Oscar the Grouch, a furry groundhog made by Joanne, Alyse's baby shark pumpkin, Ron's grinch gourd, a burger-themed grill built by Buck, and Sharon's self-inspired pumpkin dubbed "My Sharona."

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Actor Joel Rush returned as our celebrity guest judge and was joined by his adorable daughter, Logan, who helped him decide which pumpkin was the best.

All of the pumpkins were very creative; however, there can only be one winner, and this year that winner was Buck Lanford! Watch the video because his reaction WAs priceless.

Joanne came in second with her furry forecaster.