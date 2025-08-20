Buchanan Mayor on trial: Survivors testify in murder trial of then-trooper

The Brief Dillon Wall and Ben Finken, the two survivors of a 2015 crash that killed two teenage girls, testified Tuesday about the moments before and after the fatal collision. Prosecutors say then-State Trooper turned Mayor AJ Scott was driving about 40 miles per hour over the speed limit, striking the vehicle carrying four teenagers. Seventeen-year-old Kylie Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla were killed. On cross-examination, questions were raised about Wall’s own driving.



Dillon Wall and Ben Finken, the two survivors of a 2015 crash that killed two teenage girls, testified Tuesday about the moments before and after the fatal collision.

"Sir, I had a brain injury, I don't remember anything," Wall said under cross-examination.

Wall, who was driving the car hit by then-State Trooper turned Mayor AJ Scott in September 2015, was also asked if they stopped for alcohol. He said, "No."

Prosecutors say Scott was driving about 40 miles per hour over the speed limit, striking the vehicle carrying four teenagers. Seventeen-year-old Kylie Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla were killed.

Ben Finken, the other survivor, recalled his perspective from the front passenger seat. "I'm front passenger," he said. "Okay. And then, Isabella was behind me, and Kylie was behind Dillon."

Finken described the moments leading up to the crash: "I looked up. Don't see any headlights. Dylan makes that turn. So then I'm still looking at my phone. On my phone, down into the right. See headlights. Next thing I know, I wake up at Grady."

Asked if he remembered anything between the impact and being hospitalized, Finken said, "Do not remember anything."

On cross-examination, questions were raised about Wall’s own driving. "You were in the car, and ... did you come to a complete stop?" the attorney asked. Wall replied, "No, we did not come to a complete stop."

The re-trial continues tomorrow.

Scott’s first prosecution ended in a mistrial. He has since gone on to be elected Mayor of Buchanan, but this trial does not relate to anything that happened while he has been in office.