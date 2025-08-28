Bubble Planet experience really 'pops' in metro Atlanta

The Brief The Bubble Planet experience officially opens today at Doraville's Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center. The immersive experience is essentially a celebration of bubbles, creating a whimsical wonderland meant to inspire imagination. The experience includes several themed rooms filled with hands-on activities, optical illusions, and eye-popping LED displays.



You’ve taken a bubble bath. You’ve experienced the satisfaction of popping bubble wrap. And you probably blew bubbles as a kid.

No, what do you get when you take all of those things — and beam them out of this world?

You get a trip to Bubble Planet!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours exploring the latest immersive experience to take over Doraville’s Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center: the Bubble Planet experience. Officially opening to the public today, Bubble Planet is a quirky and colorful celebration of bubbles, giving guests the chance to journey through several themed rooms filled with hands-on activities, optical illusions, and eye-popping LED displays. Exhibition Hub executive producer John Zaller — no stranger to Good Day Atlanta — says the idea of the experience is to inspire creativity and awaken imagination.

So, what do you need to know before visiting? Zaller says the experience is appropriate for all ages and lasts roughly 60 to 90 minutes for most people. And yes, each room is Insta-worthy, so staffers say bring your phones and be ready to capture the fun. Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center is located at 5661 Buford Highway in Doraville — for more information on visiting or to buy tickets, click here.

As with most of Exhibition Hub’s experiences, it’s a lot easier to show than tell. So, click the video player in this article for a look at our interstellar adventure!