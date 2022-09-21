BTS will be releasing a song for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

As if there isn’t enough anticipation for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, groundbreaking K-pop group BTS is reportedly coming out with a brand new song for the event.

The group — comprised of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM (formerly Rap Monster), Jimin, V, RM and Jungkook — are ambassadors of Hyundai, a sponsor for the World Cup, will be releasing the song as part of the company’s global campaign "Goal Of The Century."

On Sept. 20, Hyundai released a teaser for the song on its Instagram page.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ciw1OyQD6-e/

"Warm up, stretch your legs and get ready to dance along with BTS and their new edition of ‘Yet To Come’. Stay tuned!" the company wrote.

FIFA World Cup also announced a giveaway in collaboration with the K-pop boy band, where fans can stand a chance to win a trip to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

So is BTS producing the official anthem for the 2022 World Cup?

While a BTS-World Cup collaboration is news worth of its own, it’s not the official anthem for the highly anticipated event.

With a month’s worth of sports drama and action, music has always been a huge part of the festivities. The World Cup brings together dozens of nations and cultures so it would only be reasonable that music would be at the center of that melting pot.

This year the anthem is Hayya Hayya (Better Together) performed by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and AISHA.

When did World Cup anthems become a thing?

Since 1962, every World Cup competition has had an official theme song to serve as a major attraction to hype up soccer fans around the world.

Here’s a list of every World Cup anthem from 1962-2022:

1962 World Cup

Official anthem: El Rock del Mundial

Performer: Los Ramblers

Host: Chile

1966 World Cup

Official anthem: World Cup Willie

Performer: Lonnie Donegan

Host: England

1970 World Cup

Official anthem: Fútbol México 70

Performer: Los Hermanos Zavala

Host: Mexico

1974 World Cup

Official anthem: Futbol

Performer: Maryla Rodowicz

Host: West Germany

1978 World Cup

Official anthem: El Mundial

Performer: Buenos Aires Municipal Symphony

Host: Argentina

1982 World Cup

Official anthem: Mundial '82

Performer: Plácido Domingo

Host: Spain

1986 World Cup

Official anthem: El mundo unido por un balón

Performer: Juan Carlos Abara

Host: Mexico

1990 World Cup

Official anthem: Un'estate italiana

Performers: Edoardo Bennato and Gianna Nannini (Italian) Giorgio Moroder Project (English)

Host: Italy

1994 World Cup

Official anthem: Gloryland

Performers: Daryl Hall and Sounds of Blackness

Host: USA

1998 World Cup

Official anthem: La Copa de la Vida (The Cup of Life)

Performer: Ricky Martin

Host: France

2002 World Cup

Official anthem: Anthem

Performer: Vangelis

Host: Japan and South Korea

2006 World Cup

Official anthem: The Time of Our Lives

Performers: Il Divo, featuring Toni Braxton

Host: Germany

2010 World Cup

Official anthem: Waka Waka

Performers: Shakira featuring Freshlyground

Host: South Africa

2014 World Cup

Official anthem: Dar um Jeito (We Will Find a Way)

Performers: Carlos Santana featuring Wyclef, Avicii, and Alexandre Pires

Host: Brazil

2018 World Cup

Official anthem: Live It Up

Performers: Nicky Jam featuring Will Smith and Era Istrefi

Host: Russia

2022 World Cup

Official anthem: Hayya Hayya (Better Together)

Performers: Trinidad Cardona, Davido and AISHA

Host: Qatar