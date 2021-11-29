Brush fires close lanes on I-285, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in DeKalb County responded to brush fires near Interstate 285, closing some right lanes.
The DeKalb County Fire Department said a large grass fire was close to the interstate.
The response caused some right lanes on I-285 southbound to close between Henderson Road Bridge and Northlake Parkway.
Several engines responded.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fires.
