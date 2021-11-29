Expand / Collapse search

Brush fires close lanes on I-285, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:34PM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
The DeKalb County Fired Department said a large grass fire caused some right lanes on I-285 southbound to close between Henderson Road Bridge and Northlake Parkway.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in DeKalb County responded to brush fires near Interstate 285, closing some right lanes. 

The DeKalb County Fire Department said a large grass fire was close to the interstate. 

The response caused some right lanes on I-285 southbound to close between Henderson Road Bridge and Northlake Parkway. 

Several engines responded.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fires. 

