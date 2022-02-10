Emerald Bay brush fire: Mandatory evacuation orders issued in Laguna Beach

Officials ordered mandatory evacuation orders in Laguna Beach after a brush fire fueled by strong winds erupted above the Emerald Bay community Thursday morning.

The wind-driven fire was reported just before 4:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of Emerald Bay, located near the Pacific Coast Highway. By 9:30 a.m., officials said the fire has grown to 145 acres and was 5% contained. Fire authorities also noted they believe they can get the fire contained by the end of the day.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said during a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday that the fire has spread to the north and is no longer spreading rapidly. The crews working to extinguish the fire includes 75 engines, 4 Cal Fire air tankers, 5 hand crews, 2 bulldozers, and 5 helicopters.

Fennessy confirmed the fire came dangerously close to the homes on the north end of Emerald Bay. However, no homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Earlier Thursday morning, the embers and ash were pushing down the hillside as firefighters were up against fierce Santa Ana winds with the potential to gust between 40 and 60 mph. Southern California is in the midst of a heat wave as hot and dry conditions have prevailed over the past several days with summer-like temperatures.

"It felt like a fall day to me until the winds started to subside," Fennessy recalled when he arrived at the scene earlier Thursday.

Santino Rossi, a Laguna Beach resident who alerted the fire department, told FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette he woke up when the howling winds caused a garbage can to hit his bedroom window. He went back to sleep but a short time later, he decided to wake up his parents.

"We all smelled smoke in the house, so we went outside and saw a fire on the hill and the authorities came and started clearing it up," he said.

Multiple agencies are working to contain the blaze including the OCFA and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for the Emerald Bay and Irvine Cove communities.

"Just because the fire looks better, it’s too early to return to those homes," Chief Fennessy said.

An evacuation warning is in effect for the entire north Laguna Beach area.

Evacuees were told to travel south on PCH to evacuate the area.

Evacuation Centers

The Los Olivos Community Center in Irvine is open to evacuees impacted by the fire.

The Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center is also open to evacuees.

Road closures

PCH was closed in both directions from the Newport Coast to Laguna Beach from Ledtroit Street to Reef Point Drive for hours. The roads reopened in both directions by 1:15 p.m.

School closures

Classes have been canceled at all schools in the Laguna Beach Unified School District Thursday.

Park Closures

The Laguna Coast Wilderness Park and Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park were closed are closed due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

