Bruno Mars coming to Atlanta in April, tickets on sale next week

The Brief Bruno Mars will perform in Atlanta on April 25, 2026 Show takes place at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Tickets go on sale Jan. 15, with presale Jan. 14



Global superstar Bruno Mars is bringing his newly announced The Romantic Tour to Atlanta with a major stadium show this spring.

What we know:

Mars is set to perform at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on April 25, 2026, as part of his first full headlining tour in nearly a decade. The Live Nation–produced tour marks his first-ever global stadium run and follows the record-breaking success of his 24K Magic World Tour.

The Atlanta stop comes ahead of the release of Mars’ long-awaited fourth solo album, The Romantic, scheduled to drop Feb. 27, 2026. Fans attending the show can expect support from Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee, with additional opening acts varying by market.

Tickets for the Atlanta show go on sale Jan. 15, with a presale beginning Jan. 14 for fans who sign up through BrunoMars.com.

THE ROMANTIC TOUR 2026 DATES

Apr 10 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium*#

Apr 14 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium*#

Apr 18 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field*#

Apr 22 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium*#

Apr 25 — Atlanta, GA — Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field*#

Apr 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium*#

May 2 — Landover, MD — Northwest Stadium*#

May 6 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium*#

May 9 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field*#

May 13 — Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium*#

May 16 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field*#

May 20 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium*#

May 23 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium*#

May 24 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium*#

Jun 20 — Paris, FR — Stade de France*^

Jun 21 — Paris, FR — Stade de France*^

Jun 26 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion*^

Jul 4 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA*^

Jul 5 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA*^

Jul 10 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano*^

Jul 14 — Milan, IT — Stadio San Siro*^

Jul 18 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE*^

Jul 19 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE*^

Aug 21 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium*@

Aug 22 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium*@

Aug 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadium*

Sep 1 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field*@

Sep 5 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium*@

Sep 9 — Indianapolis, IN — Lucas Oil Stadium*@

Sep 12 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium*@

Sep 16 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome*@

Sep 19 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium*@

Sep 23 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome*@

Sep 26 — Air Force Academy, CO — Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy*@

Oct 2 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium*@

Oct 3 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium*@

Oct 10 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium*@

Oct 14 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place*@

* with Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee

with Leon Thomas

^ with Victoria Monét

@ with RAYE