Brothers paint mailboxes, raise $3K for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

The Brief Henry and Thomas Charlton, two brothers from Johns Creek, raised $3,000 for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta by painting mailboxes. The fundraising idea was spurred by neighbors' concerns about HOA fines for unkempt mailboxes, leading the brothers to charge $70 per mailbox, often receiving tips. The effort was personal for the Charlton family, as Henry, aged 14, was treated for rumination syndrome at the hospital and wanted to give back. Their act of charity was commended by Julia Tiller from Children's Healthcare Foundation, highlighting their desire to "pay it forward." The boys' parents supported the project, aiming to instill values of gratitude, generosity, and a strong work ethic in their sons.



Two Johns Creek brothers have raised $3,000 for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta by painting mailboxes in and around their community. Henry and Thomas Charlton, accompanied by their parents, handed over the check on Tuesday morning to the senior coordinator of Grateful Patient Families division for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, Julia Tiller

"I'm so grateful they feel inspired to pay it forward after their experience with us," said Tiller.

Doctors treated 14-year-old Henry for rumination syndrome, an illness that led him to throw up his food, over and over. In fact, the 14-year-old barely gained a pound in a year.

"You know, I spent a lot of time in there for my rumination syndrome," recalled Charlton." It was like Sherlock Holmes for like a year trying to find out what it was.

Charlton says it made sense to give back to the healthcare professionals who helped him get better.

"They helped me get better, and they deserve it." said Charlton.

Henry's little brother, 12-year-old Thomas, was an eager participant painting mailboxes. The idea to paint mailboxes instead of holding a more common fundraiser was because they heard neighbors complaining about HOA fines for dingy mailboxes. The boys charged $70 a project, and often got tips once people learned the story behind the story.

The boy's parents wanted their children to learn about being grateful, giving back and work ethic. Henry says he learned that and determination.

"I learned it's about doing it right. If you don't do it, right you have to do it again."