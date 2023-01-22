Brothers charged with 'severe' beating that led to 52-year-old man's death, police say

article

Gwinnett County police arrested two brothers for the murder of a 52-year-old man they're accused of beating "severely."

Court records show 23-year-old Yeison Alvarado is in Gwinnett County Jail without bond. His brother, 21-year-old Bryan Alvarado, has an $11,000 bond.

The man they're accused of beating, Raul Diaz-Villalba, died at a hospital from his injuries. The victim was hospitalized for nearly one month after the beating.

Investigators said the assault stemmed from a fight with the victim over money. Police went to the crime scene in Duluth on Dec. 20 and found Diaz-Villalba "with multiple lacerations, discoloration, a swollen face, and wounds all over his head."

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner determined the victim's death on Jan. 14 was from head injuries he received during the attack.

The two suspects are charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, robbery and false imprisonment.