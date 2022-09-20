Officials investigating threat found in Brookwood High School restroom

article

The principal of a Gwinnett County high school say they are investigating a threat written in one of the school's restrooms.

In a letter sent to parents, Brookwood High School Principal Brett Savage says administrators became aware of the threat Monday morning. The school is located on the 1200 block of Dogwood Road in Snellville, Georgia.

Savage says the school immediately began investigating and are working to determine who was responsible for the vandalism and threat, saying appropriate action will be taken.

"By the very nature of social media and knowing how quickly rumors spread, it is likely that you or your child may see or hear about this posting," Savage wrote in his letter. "Knowing that, I felt it best to be transparent and reach out to assure you that we are doing our best to address this matter."

Savage said that every student "feel safe and being safe at school is my number one priority."

"In addition to being very disruptive to a school community, threats like this are very concerning to students, families, and staff alike," he said.

Officials are asking anyone who knows any information that could help them identify the student or students responsible to let an adult know.