Brookhaven woman accused of running man over, killing him during argument in Fayetteville

article

Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that they believe was intentional.

Police were called to the scene in the area of East Stonewall Avenue and Lee Street at around 10:23 p.m. on September 21. That's where they found a male victim. He later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Through a preliminary investigation, officers discovered 26-year-old Danielle Loyd of Brookhaven was behind the wheel. They believe she knew the victim and was involved in some sort of argument with him before she intentionally hit him and took off from the scene.

Black 2024 BMW I4 with Georgia license plate CZJ2391 (Credit: City of Fayetteville Public Safety, Facebook)

Early the next morning, Fayetteville police found her back in Brookhaven. She was arrested, charged with murder and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4441 or 770-461-4357.

MAP OF LOCATION