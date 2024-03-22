Man charged in deadly shooting at Brookhaven tattoo shop

Brookhaven police have arrested a suspected gunman in the deadly shooting of a man at a tattoo shop on Friday.

Officials say the shooting happened at the Ink N Flesh Tattoo shop on the 4400 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Responding to reports of a shooting, officers found a 32-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound.

After gathering information from witnesses, investigators followed a lead to the Preserve at Dunwoody apartment complex. There, they found a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting.

A short time later, officers arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Thomas at the complex.

Thomas is currently held at the DeKalb County Jail charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officials have not shared the victim's identity or what may have led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call the Brookhaven Police Department.