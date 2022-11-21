False bomb threat causes evacuation of Brookhaven Target, police say

article

A bomb threat at a Brookhaven Target caused the entire store to evacuate Sunday night, police say.

A spokesperson for the Brookhaven Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded to the target on the 2400 North Druid Hills Road at around 8:45 p.m., after a bomb threat was called to the store.

Investigators say the store was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" and teams went in to search the building.

After a thorough search, investigators found no suspicious devices and gave the all-clear, returning business to normal.

Police have not identified the caller who made the threat and are still investigating the situation.

If you have any information about the threat, call the Brookhaven Police Department.