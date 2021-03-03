Brookhaven police warning residents after spike in gun thefts

Brookhaven police are warning residents to not leave firearms in their vehicles after a spike in car break-ins over the weekend.

Officials say five guns were stolen from cars in the city last weekend.

Since the start of the year, the Brookhaven Police Department says 31 guns have been stolen during 20 incidents city-wide. The overwhelming majority of these were car break-ins.

"Safety is a shared responsibility," said Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura. "Our officers are doing everything we can to proactively patrol, but we need your help to keep criminals out of our community and to keep guns out of their hands."

According to officials, six guns were stolen from unlocked vehicles and less than half of victims could provide them with the gun's serial number.

"Once these guns are stolen and in the hands of criminals, and especially when we can’t trace them by the serial number, there’s a good chance they will be used to commit other crimes," Yandura said.

Police recommend residents and visitors avoid leaving guns in vehicles or, if that's not possible, hiding them from view. Guns at home should be stored out of plain sight in locked cabinets, closets, or safes.

