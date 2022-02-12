Brookhaven Police search for missing 14-year-old

article

Brookhaven Police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing teen.

Jonah Williams, 14, has not been seen since he left home around 7:45 a.m. on February 11, police said.

Prior to his disappearance, Williams was seen wearing all black clothing and a black book bag.

Authorities describe him as a male around 5 ft. and 10 in. tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees Williams or has any information on his whereabouts should dial 911.

