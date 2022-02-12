Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Brookhaven Police search for missing 14-year-old

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:59PM
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

14-year-old Jonah Williams has not been seen since leaving home the morning of February 11, 2022. (Brookhaven Police Department) 

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Brookhaven Police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing teen. 

Jonah Williams, 14, has not been seen since he left home around 7:45 a.m. on February 11, police said.

Prior to his disappearance, Williams was seen wearing all black clothing and a black book bag. 

Authorities describe him as a male around 5 ft. and 10 in. tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees Williams or has any information on his whereabouts should dial 911. 

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE