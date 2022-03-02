Brookhaven Police arrest 5 armed carjacking suspects

The 5 people accused of multiple carjackings were taken into police custody, Brookhaven Police announced Wednesday.

According to police, someone was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning. The suspects then went to Sandy Springs where they committed a second armed carjacking, officials said.

Brookhaven Police later located and arrested the suspects after receiving a tip from Sandy Springs Police.

Authorities also seized weapons during the arrest.

