Brookhaven K-9 officer retires on 10th birthday

article

After seven years in the Brookhaven Police Department, one of the department's most beloved members is hanging up his badge.

K-9 Officer Dano has officially retired right before his 10th birthday.

Dano, a Belgian Malnoise, was born to be a K-9 officer. Bred and raised by Canine Officer John Ritch, Dano began serving his community in 2013.

During his seven years on the force, Dano helped arrest more than 150 offenders and received certifications in narcotics detection, tracking, and criminal apprehension.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

The K-9 officer was also responsible for seizing nearly $670,000 in currency and more than $4.7 million in illegal narcotics.

The Brookhaven Police Department described Dano as a "rock star" who was "always a sucker for a belly rub or a hug."

"Dano was loving and affectionate towards members of the public of all ages, and he is – by far – still the most popular officer on our social media accounts," officials said in a statement.

Dano will retire to live with Canine Officer Ritch and his family.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.